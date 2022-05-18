Mongolia pledges all possible support to meet domestic food demand

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Mongolia will provide domestic producers with all support possible to fully secure the domestic demand for food, President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh said Tuesday.

During a meeting with representatives of vegetable growers on the outskirts of the capital Ulan Bator, Khurelsukh pledged full assistance to them, saying that the government "will support the construction of refrigerated warehouses in all possible ways.

"Mongolia imports about 40 percent of its annual vegetable demand, or about 70,000 tons, according to the presidential press office.

Recently, the president has proposed a "food supply and security" national campaign to develop agricultural clusters and establish food production complexes, so as to fully secure domestic supply for food and become a food exporter.