UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Pledges All Possible Support To Meet Domestic Food Demand

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 02:21 AM

Mongolia pledges all possible support to meet domestic food demand

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Mongolia will provide domestic producers with all support possible to fully secure the domestic demand for food, President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh said Tuesday.

During a meeting with representatives of vegetable growers on the outskirts of the capital Ulan Bator, Khurelsukh pledged full assistance to them, saying that the government "will support the construction of refrigerated warehouses in all possible ways.

"Mongolia imports about 40 percent of its annual vegetable demand, or about 70,000 tons, according to the presidential press office.

Recently, the president has proposed a "food supply and security" national campaign to develop agricultural clusters and establish food production complexes, so as to fully secure domestic supply for food and become a food exporter.

Related Topics

Mongolia All Government

Recent Stories

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From ..

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - Sta ..

2 hours ago
 'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Ra ..

'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

2 hours ago
 BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

2 hours ago
 Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk R ..

Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk Region Governor

2 hours ago
 State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchang ..

State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchange for Sweden, Finland Joining ..

2 hours ago
 Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on W ..

Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on Wednesday - State Dept.

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.