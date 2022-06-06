UrduPoint.com

Mongolia, Poland Agree To Enhance Cooperation In Varied Fields

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2022 | 01:10 PM

ULAN BATOR, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg on Monday held talks with her Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau here, during which the two sides agreed to deepen cooperation in varied fields.

Rau arrived on Saturday in Mongolia for a three-day official visit.

The two foreign ministers agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas, such as trade, economy, digital development, education, culture and environment, according to the Mongolian Foreign Ministry.

In addition, the two sides reaffirmed their intention to further deepen bilateral cooperation at regional and international levels.

At the invitation of Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Polish President Andrzej Duda is expected to pay an official visit to Mongolia this autumn, according to the ministry.

Mongolia and Poland established diplomatic relations in 1950.

