UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Raises Legal Minimum Age Of Child Jockeys To 8

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Mongolia raises legal minimum age of child jockeys to 8

ULAN BATOR, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Mongolia has raised the legal minimum age of child jockeys to eight, local media reported on Wednesday, citing the country's authority for family, child and youth development.

The move came after issues related to rights and safety of child jockeys are being raised at a time when the Mongolian national holiday Naadam, which features horse racing, archery and wrestling, is approaching.

In addition, relevant recommendations for child jockeys, their parents and horse trainers are being provided in order to ensure the safety of children, the authority said in a statement.

According to the previous Rules of the National Naadam Horse Racing, the minimum age of child jockeys was seven years old.

However, the rule had not been applied to all horse races organized throughout the year in the country.

So far this year, about 3,200 child jockeys have participated in a total of 82 horse races across the country, according to the authority. During the horse races, a child jockey died and nine others have been seriously injured.

Horse racing of the national holiday Naadam is the most coveted, most watched and most competitive one.

Inscribed in UNESCO's List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the official holiday is celebrated from July 11-15.

Related Topics

Injured Died Mongolia July Family Media All From

Recent Stories

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prest ..

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prestigious UAE Golden Visa

37 minutes ago
 NSC approves process of talks with TTP

NSC approves process of talks with TTP

50 minutes ago
 US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to educat ..

US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to education

1 hour ago
 Extension of Current Monsoon Spell Predicted– De ..

Extension of Current Monsoon Spell Predicted– Departments to stay Alert, NDMA

1 hour ago
 Haleem Adil Sheikh picked up hotel in Lahore

Haleem Adil Sheikh picked up hotel in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.