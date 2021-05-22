Mongolia re-opens roads linking capital, provinces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Mongolia on Saturday eased restrictions on inbound and outbound road traffic for the capital city among vaccinated people.

hose who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to travel on roads between Ulan Bator and 21 provinces, according to the country's State Emergency Commission.

The measure was imposed in early April to curb the steep surge of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

As of Saturday, the Asian country has confirmed a total of 51,931 cases, more than 51,400 of which were locally transmitted ones.

More than 1,818,800 Mongolians have received the first dose, and over 704,000 have been fully vaccinated since the start of a national vaccination campaign on Feb. 23, according to the country's health ministry.