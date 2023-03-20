UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Received Over 76,000 Foreign Tourists In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Mongolia received over 76,000 foreign tourists in 2023

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Mongolia has welcomed a total of 76,068 foreign tourists so far this year, with Russia, China and South Korea being the biggest sources of its tourist arrivals, the country's Ministry of Environment and Tourism said Monday.

The Mongolian government has been taking measures to revive the pandemic-hit tourism sector.

Particularly, it has exempted citizens of 34 countries from visa requirements for up to 30 days until the end of 2025.

The country has also classified 2023, 2024, and 2025 as "Years to Visit Mongolia," and is expected to organize more than 90 events in 2023 to promote tourism.

Mongolia has set a goal of welcoming at least 1 million foreign tourists and earning 1 billion U.S. Dollars from tourism in the coming years.

The country received a total of 290,400 foreign tourists in 2022, earning 350 million dollars from the tourism sector.

