Mongolia Receives Over 130,000 Foreign Tourists In Q1

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Mongolia receives over 130,000 foreign tourists in Q1

ULAN BATOR, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) --:Mongolia has received more than 130,000 foreign tourists in the first quarter of this year, the country's Ministry of Environment and Tourism said Monday.

The Mongolian government has been taking measures to revive the pandemic-hit tourism sector, urging the public to contribute to a more tourist-friendly country.

In January, 34 countries were granted visa-free entry to Mongolia for tourism purposes, increasing the number of visa-exempt countries to 61. Nationals from those countries can remain in Mongolia for up to 30 days until the end of 2025.

The country has also classified 2023-2025 as "Years to Visit Mongolia" and is expected to organize more than 90 events in 2023 to promote tourism.

Currently, Mongolia's economy is mainly dependent on its export-oriented mining sector. Developing tourism is seen as the most viable way to diversify its economy.

Mongolia has set a goal of welcoming at least 1 million foreign tourists and earning 1 billion U.S. Dollars from tourism in the coming years.

