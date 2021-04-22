Mongolia records 1,328 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 1,328 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 26,692, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Thursday.

Three of the latest confirmed cases were imported from abroad, and the remaining ones were locally transmitted, the NCCD said in a statement.

Six more deaths were reported in the past day, bringing the death toll to 68, the center said.

Meanwhile, 426 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the national count to 13,772, it said.

A nationwide lockdown, aiming at curbing the steep surge in local COVID-19 cases, took effect on April 10 and will last until April 25.

However, the Asian country has been witnessing a COVID-19 surge amid the lockdown, reporting around 1,000 COVID-19 infections daily in recent days, mostly in Ulan Bator, home to over half of the country's population of 3.3 million.

The country's health ministry has proposed extending the current lockdown by at least a week.