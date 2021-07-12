UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Records 1,496 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 1,496 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 139,284, the country's health ministry said Monday.

A total of five more COVID-19 related deaths and 3,858 recoveries were reported in the past day, bringing the respective national tallies to 689 and 107,524, according to the ministry.

The ministry said 55.2 percent of the country's population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mongolia launched a nationwide vaccination campaign in late February, with the aim of vaccinating at least 60 percent of its population.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

