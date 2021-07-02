UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Records 2,376 New COVID-19 Cases

Fri 02nd July 2021

ULAN BATOR, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) /APP):Mongolia registered 2,376 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 120,339, the country's health ministry said Friday.The ministry said that 14 people aged 56-83 died from the virus, taking the death toll to 611.

Over 77 percent of confirmed cases nationwide were detected in Ulan Bator, it said.

Under the motto "For COVID-free summer, let's get vaccinated," Mongolia launched a national vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to vaccinate at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

So far, more than 2,038,100 Mongolians have received first dose, and over 1,750,200 have been fully vaccinated.

