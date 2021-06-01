Mongolia records 790 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose by 790 to 59,229 in the last 24 hours, the country's health ministry said Tuesday.

The national death toll climbed to 297 with seven more fatalities, and total recoveries rose to 50,763 as 327 more patients had recovered, according to the ministry.

The Asian country launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

More than 1,858,500 Mongolians have so far received their first dose, and over 1,306,400 have been fully vaccinated.