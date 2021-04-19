UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Records 889 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 More Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 11:10 AM

Mongolia records 889 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 889 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and five more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the national counts to 22,884 and 55 respectively, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday.

Meanwhile, 524 new recoveries were reported over the same period, raising the total recoveries to 12,401, the NCCD said in a statement.

The number of daily new COVID-19 cases in Mongolia has risen sharply since the beginning of April.

Around or more than 1,000 cases have been reported per day in the country in recent days, mostly in the capital Ulan Bator, which is home to over half of the country's population of 3.3 million.

A full nationwide lockdown, aimed at curbing the steep surge in local COVID-19 cases, took effect on April 10 and will last until April 25.

The Asian country reported its first imported COVID-19 case in March 2020 and confirmed its first locally transmitted cases in November

Related Topics

Same Mongolia March April 2020 Asia Million

Recent Stories

UAE Press: COVID-19 in South Asia is everyone&#039 ..

30 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 April 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Ext ..

9 hours ago

UAE Flag Balloon to be launched in November

9 hours ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit ann ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.