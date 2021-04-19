Mongolia records 889 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 889 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and five more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the national counts to 22,884 and 55 respectively, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday.

Meanwhile, 524 new recoveries were reported over the same period, raising the total recoveries to 12,401, the NCCD said in a statement.

The number of daily new COVID-19 cases in Mongolia has risen sharply since the beginning of April.

Around or more than 1,000 cases have been reported per day in the country in recent days, mostly in the capital Ulan Bator, which is home to over half of the country's population of 3.3 million.

A full nationwide lockdown, aimed at curbing the steep surge in local COVID-19 cases, took effect on April 10 and will last until April 25.

The Asian country reported its first imported COVID-19 case in March 2020 and confirmed its first locally transmitted cases in November