Mongolia Records Highest Daily COVID-19 Count, Total Surpasses 10,000

Sun 04th April 2021

Mongolia records highest daily COVID-19 count, total surpasses 10,000

ULAN BATOR, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,218 on Sunday after 620 new cases, the highest daily count since the pandemic hit the country, were reported nationwide in the past 24 hours, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said.

The total recoveries in the country rose to 5,649 after 270 more patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The disease has claimed 15 lives in Mongolia since the country confirmed its first case in March 2020.

The Asian country launched a national vaccination campaign in late February, with the aim of vaccinating at least 60 percent of its 3.3 million population. More than 346,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

