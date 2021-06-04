Mongolia records highest daily COVID-19 death toll

ULAN BATOR, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 13 more COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, the record daily count since the start of the pandemic, raising nationwide death toll to 315, the health ministry said Friday.

Meanwhile, the total number of the country's COVID-19 cases rose to 62,585 on Wednesday, after 1,189 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest daily count since May 1, the ministry said in a statement.

So far, 52,812 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease.

The Asian country launched a national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in late February, with the aim of covering at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

More than 1,865,800 Mongolians have so far received their first dose, and around 1,400,000 people have been fully vaccinated.