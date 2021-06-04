UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Records Highest Daily COVID-19 Death Toll

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:30 AM

Mongolia records highest daily COVID-19 death toll

ULAN BATOR, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 13 more COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, the record daily count since the start of the pandemic, raising nationwide death toll to 315, the health ministry said Friday.

Meanwhile, the total number of the country's COVID-19 cases rose to 62,585 on Wednesday, after 1,189 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest daily count since May 1, the ministry said in a statement.

So far, 52,812 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease.

The Asian country launched a national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in late February, with the aim of covering at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

More than 1,865,800 Mongolians have so far received their first dose, and around 1,400,000 people have been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Mongolia February May From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Haris, Sohail, Imad Wasim, Abbas and Naseem Shah n ..

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Special Envoy for the ..

11 hours ago

Global food prices rose at rapid pace in May: FAO

11 hours ago

Sharjah Museums Authority explores unique connecti ..

12 hours ago

UAE’s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.