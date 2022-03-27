Mongolia records lowest daily COVID-19 cases in a year

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) --:Mongolia recorded 25 new COVID-19 local infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest since March 6, 2021, when eight daily cases were reported, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The country's COVID-19 tally has now increased to 469,041, and its COVID-19 death toll stands at 2,108, with no new deaths reported in the last day, the ministry said in a statement.

Currently, there are 1,588 active COVID-19 cases across the country.

Almost 67 percent of Mongolia's population of 3.4 million has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, 1,031,637 people have received a third dose and 113,896 have received a voluntary fourth shot.

With a high vaccination coverage and declining daily infections, Mongolia has essentially returned to normal life. It has resumed in-person classes for all educational institutions and fully opened its borders to foreign tourists.