Mongolia Registers 1,071 New COVID-19 Cases

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 1,071 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 174,603, the country's health ministry said Monday.

A total of 5,605 samples were tested across the country in the past day, and the latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, five new deaths were reported, taking the total death toll to 884, it said.

Mongolia began a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its 3.3-million population.

So far, 67.7 percent of the country's total population have received their first dose, while 61.4 percent have been fully vaccinated, according to the ministry.

