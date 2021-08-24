UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Registers 1,596 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 11:20 AM

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 1,596 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 196,841, the country's health ministry said Monday.

The viral disease has claimed 907 lives after five people died in the past day, the ministry said.

The Asian country launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to inoculate at least 60 percent of its 3.3-million population.

So far, 63.4 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the ministry.

