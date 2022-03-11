Mongolia registers 219 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) --:Mongolia's health ministry on Friday confirmed 219 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the national tally to 467,701.

The latest confirmed cases were all locally transmitted, the ministry said. Currently, there are a total of 5,001 active COVID-19 cases across the country.

Meanwhile, no new deaths from the disease were recorded in the past day, it said. The country's COVID-19 death toll remains at 2,105.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country's total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 1,027,600 people have received a third dose.

A total of 108,500 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.