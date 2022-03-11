UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Registers 219 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Mongolia registers 219 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) --:Mongolia's health ministry on Friday confirmed 219 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the national tally to 467,701.

The latest confirmed cases were all locally transmitted, the ministry said. Currently, there are a total of 5,001 active COVID-19 cases across the country.

Meanwhile, no new deaths from the disease were recorded in the past day, it said. The country's COVID-19 death toll remains at 2,105.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country's total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 1,027,600 people have received a third dose.

A total of 108,500 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

Related Topics

All From Million

Recent Stories

realme Reveals Sajal Aly as the Face of realme 9 S ..

Realme Reveals Sajal Aly as the Face of realme 9 Series

8 minutes ago
 North Korea's banned weapons: what's new?

North Korea's banned weapons: what's new?

6 minutes ago
 Argentina lawmakers approve deal with IMF to repay ..

Argentina lawmakers approve deal with IMF to repay vast debt: official

6 minutes ago
 Para snowboarder Sun wins 14th gold for host China ..

Para snowboarder Sun wins 14th gold for host China

6 minutes ago
 Japan's January household spending increases 6.9 p ..

Japan's January household spending increases 6.9 pct on year following steep fal ..

6 minutes ago
 North Korea plans 'monster' missile launch by Apri ..

North Korea plans 'monster' missile launch by April: analysts

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>