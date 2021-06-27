Mongolia registers 2,432 new COVID-19 cases, 2-month-old patient dies

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) --:Mongolia recorded 2,432 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 109,694, the country's health ministry said Sunday.

Meanwhile, 13 more fatalities were reported, including a two-month-old baby, taking the national death toll to 537, said the ministry.

Mongolia's COVID-19 surge continues, and since mid-June, more than 2,000 infections and over 10 deaths have been reported daily in the country with a population of 3.3 million.

The Asian country launched a national vaccination campaign in late February, with the aim of covering at least 60 percent of its population. More than 1,723,822 Mongolians have been fully vaccinated.