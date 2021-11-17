Mongolia registers 873 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Mongolia has recorded 873 new COVID-19 infections and 10 more deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the respective tallies to 376,158 and 1,836, the country's health ministry said Wednesday.

Currently, there are 30,985 active COVID-19 cases across the country, including around 1,500 patients in serious or even critical condition.

So far, around 2.24 million people, or 66 percent of Mongolia's population, have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, among whom are 523,341 people aged over 18 who have received a booster shot.

The health ministry said at least half of the population is supposed to receive a booster.