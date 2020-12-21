UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Reimposes Lock-down In Capital

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:10 PM

ULAN BATOR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Mongolian government on Monday decided to reimpose lock-down measures here in the capital city starting Wednesday to curb resurging local COVID-19 cases.

The measures of "a state of public disaster preparedness and a 24-hour lock-down in the capital city Ulan Bator" will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. Wednesday for two weeks to stem the spread of the virus, Deputy Prime Minister Yangu Sodbaatar said at a press conference.

The decision came after the capital city's Bayanzurkh District General Hospital became a new epicenter of domestic transmissions, with over 60 cases detected there in the last few days.

The country's first round of local transmissions was detected in early November, when a woman tested positive after her husband returning from Russia finished his 21-day mandatory isolation.

The incident triggered a nationwide lockdown that was later extended in Ulan Bator and two provinces until Dec. 11.As of Monday, Mongolia has reported a total of 993 COVID-19 cases, more than half of which were locally transmitted.The country has recorded 509 recoveries and no deaths so far.

