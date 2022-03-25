Mongolia reports 103 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) --:Mongolia recorded 103 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, surpassing the 100-mark for the first time since March 13, the country's health ministry said Friday.

The latest confirmed cases were all local transmissions, raising the country's COVID-19 tally to 468,943, the ministry said in a statement.

As no new related deaths were reported in the past day, the country's COVID-19 death toll remained at 2,108.

Currently, there are 1,700 active COVID-19 cases across the country.

Almost 67 percent of Mongolia's population of 3.4 million has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, 1,031,374 people have received a third dose and 113,435 have received a voluntary fourth shot.