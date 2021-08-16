UrduPoint.com

Mongolia Reports 1,061 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 12:10 PM

Mongolia reports 1,061 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 1,061 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths from the disease, bringing the national tally to 183,652 and 907, respectively, the country's health ministry said Monday.

A total of 6,310 samples were tested across the country, and the latest confirmed cases were all local infections, the ministry said.

The Delta variant has accounted for at least 10 percent of all cases of COVID-19 in Mongolia in recent days, said the ministry.

The Delta variant, also referred to as a "double mutant" because it carries two mutations, is 55 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant and will soon become the dominant strain of coronavirus globally, the World Health Organization warned.

Related Topics

World Mongolia All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Independence And Pakistan Navy

Independence And Pakistan Navy

26 minutes ago
 RDA gets more than $2bn mark in 11 months

RDA gets more than $2bn mark in 11 months

37 minutes ago
 Huawei Accused in Suit in Pakistan Project

Huawei Accused in Suit in Pakistan Project

55 minutes ago
 War in Afghanistan is over, says Taliban Spokesper ..

War in Afghanistan is over, says Taliban Spokesperson

56 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen and new US Consul-General Discuss Bil ..

Al-Othaimeen and new US Consul-General Discuss Bilateral Relations

57 minutes ago
 Cuba keen to make Dubai their main centre for over ..

Cuba keen to make Dubai their main centre for overseas sports training camps

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.