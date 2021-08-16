Mongolia reports 1,061 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 1,061 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths from the disease, bringing the national tally to 183,652 and 907, respectively, the country's health ministry said Monday.

A total of 6,310 samples were tested across the country, and the latest confirmed cases were all local infections, the ministry said.

The Delta variant has accounted for at least 10 percent of all cases of COVID-19 in Mongolia in recent days, said the ministry.

The Delta variant, also referred to as a "double mutant" because it carries two mutations, is 55 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant and will soon become the dominant strain of coronavirus globally, the World Health Organization warned.