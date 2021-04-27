Mongolia reports 1,098 new COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 1,098 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its national tally to 32,437, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday.

Six of the latest confirmed cases were imported from abroad, and the remaining ones were locally transmitted, the NCCD said in a statement.

Eight more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 88, the center said.

Meanwhile, 733 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 17,543.

A full nationwide lockdown, aimed at curbing the steep surge in local COVID-19 cases, took effect on April 10 and will last until May 8.

A total of 707,838 Mongolians have received vaccines, according to the country's health ministry.