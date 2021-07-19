UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Reports 1,171 New COVID-19 Cases

Mon 19th July 2021 | 01:30 PM

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 1,171 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the national count to 148,424, the country's health ministry said Monday.

The country also added six more deaths in the past day, raising the nationwide death toll to 767, the ministry said.

Among the total confirmed cases, 134,101 have recovered from the disease so far.

The Asian country launched a national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in late February, with the aim of covering at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

So far, 56.1 percent of the country's total population have been fully vaccinated.

