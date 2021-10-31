Mongolia reports 1,188 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

ULAN BATOR, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:Mongolia logged 1,188 new COVID-19 infections and 12 more related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the respective national tallies to 359,396 and 1,661, the country's health ministry said on Sunday.

Among the new confirmed cases, four were imported from abroad.

Currently, there are a total of 67,567 active COVID-19 cases across the country, and most of them are receiving home-based care due to a shortage of hospital beds and medical staff, according to the ministry.

The Asian country has seen rising cases of the highly contagious Delta variant, although 65.8 percent of its population has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses.