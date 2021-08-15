Mongolia reports 1,300 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) --:Mongolia reported 1,300 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths from the disease, bringing the national counts to 182,591 and 903 respectively, the country's health ministry said Sunday.

A total of 5,597 samples were tested across the country, and the latest confirmed cases were all local infections, the ministry said.

The Asian country launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its 3.3-million population.

So far, 68.1 percent of the country's total population have received their first dose, and 62 percent have been fully vaccinated, according to the ministry