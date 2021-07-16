UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Reports 1,364 New COVID-19 Cases

Fri 16th July 2021

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Mongolia rose by 1,364 in the last 24 hours to 144,492, the country's health ministry reported on Friday.

The ministry said that nine more deaths and 3,730 more recoveries were recorded, bringing the national counts to 743 and 121,953, respectively.

Mongolia launched a nationwide vaccination campaign late February, with the aim of vaccinating at least 60 percent of its population, which stands at some 3.3 million.

So far, 64.7 percent of the country's total population have received the first dose, and 55.6 percent have been fully vaccinated, according to officials.

