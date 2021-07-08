Mongolia reports 1,510 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 1,510 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the country's total infections to 131,962, the country's health ministry said Thursday.

The ministry said that 9,002 samples were tested across the country in the past day.

Meanwhile, nine more deaths were reported, raising the national count to 682.

Among the total confirmed cases in the country, 93,840 have recovered so far.

The Asian country launched a national vaccination campaign in late February, with the aim of vaccinating at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

So far, around 55 percent of the country's total population have been fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the ministry.