Mongolia Reports 1,513 New COVID-19 Cases

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) --:Mongolia reported 1,513 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 156,737, the country's health ministry said Sunday.

Among the latest confirmed cases, 501 were recorded in the capital city Ulan Bator and others were detected in all 21 provinces, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, seven more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the past day, raising the total to 801, said the ministry.

The Asian country began a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its population.

So far, 59.2 percent of the country's population has been fully vaccinated.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

