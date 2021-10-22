Mongolia reports 1,719 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

UrduPoint.com

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Mongolia's health ministry reported on Friday 1,719 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more related deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the respective totals to 346,455 and 1,553.

Of the new cases, 964 were detected in the national capital Ulan Bator, which is the hardest hit by COVID-19 and home to over half of the country's population of 3.4 million.

Currently, 18,841 COVID-19 patients, including over 3,200 children and 1,260 pregnant women, are being hospitalized across the country, while 52,399 are receiving home-based care due to a shortage of hospital beds and medical staff, according to the ministry.

So far, 65.7 percent of the total population have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses. However, new cases continue to surge due to the Delta wave.

"Vaccination and strict adherence to infection prevention protocol have become the most important measures to prevent the viral disease," the ministry said, urging the public to receive the booster or third dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

So far, a total of 380,330 Mongolians have taken the booster dose.

