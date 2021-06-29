UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Reports 1,727 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 11:10 AM

Mongolia reports 1,727 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 1,727 new cases of COVID-19, and 15 more deaths from the virus, taking the national counts to 113,232 and 567 respectively, the country's health ministry said Tuesday.

A total of 9,085 samples were tested across the country in the past day, and the latest confirmed cases were local infections, said the ministry.

Among the total confirmed cases, 73,007 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Related Topics

Mongolia From

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 181.45 million

43 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 29, 2021 in Pakistan

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed restructures board of directors of ..

9 hours ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa takes notice of f ..

11 hours ago

PTI become most popular political force in AJK: Sa ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.