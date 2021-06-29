Mongolia reports 1,727 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 1,727 new cases of COVID-19, and 15 more deaths from the virus, taking the national counts to 113,232 and 567 respectively, the country's health ministry said Tuesday.

A total of 9,085 samples were tested across the country in the past day, and the latest confirmed cases were local infections, said the ministry.

Among the total confirmed cases, 73,007 people have recovered from the disease so far.