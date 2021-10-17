Mongolia reports 1,897 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

ULAN BATOR, Oct. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) --:Mongolia logged 1,897 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 15 more related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the respective national tallies to 338,405 and 1,469, the country's health ministry reported on Sunday.

In addition, there were a total of 74,686 active COVID-19 cases, with nearly 56,000 receiving home-based care due to a shortage of hospital beds and medical staff, according to the ministry.

The resurgence of the virus has continued due to the highly contagious Delta variant, although 65.7 percent of the country's total population has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said.

Mongolian health authorities have urged the public to avoid mass gatherings, wear masks in public areas and receive a booster shot.