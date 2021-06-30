UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Reports 2,246 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:50 AM

Mongolia reports 2,246 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 2,246 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths from the disease, taking the national counts to 114,656 and 582, respectively, the health ministry said Wednesday.

A total of 11,048 samples were tested across the country in the past day, said the ministry.

A total of 76,654 people have recovered from the disease so far.

