UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Reports 23 More COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:50 AM

Mongolia reports 23 more COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Mongolia recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,286, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday.

Twenty-one of the latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted, and the remaining ones were imported from Japan, Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the surveillance department of the NCCD, said at a daily press conference.

Meanwhile, nine more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total recoveries in the country to 878, she said.

The Asian country has so far recorded one COVID-19-related death since confirming its first case of COVID-19 in March 2020.

Related Topics

Japan Mongolia March 2020 From Asia

Recent Stories

Infinix Unveils Noise Cancelling XE18 true wireles ..

24 minutes ago

OPPO Gears Up to Launch Reno5 in Pakistan Setting ..

28 minutes ago

China reports 33 new COVID-19 infections

51 minutes ago

UAE Press: An exceptional leader who instilled a c ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 January 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.