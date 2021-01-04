Mongolia reports 23 more COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Mongolia recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,286, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday.

Twenty-one of the latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted, and the remaining ones were imported from Japan, Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the surveillance department of the NCCD, said at a daily press conference.

Meanwhile, nine more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total recoveries in the country to 878, she said.

The Asian country has so far recorded one COVID-19-related death since confirming its first case of COVID-19 in March 2020.