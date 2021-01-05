UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Reports 2nd Death From COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 11:20 AM

Mongolia reports 2nd death from COVID-19

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A second death related to COVID-19 was reported in Mongolia, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Tuesday.

"A 76-year-old Mongolian man, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and suffered chronic heart failure, cardiac arrhythmia and chronic arterial occlusive disease of the lower extremities, died on Monday at the NCCD," Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the surveillance department of the center, said at a daily press conference.

This is the second COVID-19 related death in the country after a same-age woman died last month.

Meanwhile, 22 more locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, bringing its national caseload to 1,308, according to the official.

The Asian country has recorded 884 recoveries so far.

