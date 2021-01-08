Mongolia reports 33 more COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 33 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its national tally to 1,395, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Friday.

The latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted or reported in the capital city Ulan Bator, said Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the surveillance department of the NCCD, at a daily press conference.

"COVID-19 infections of unknown source have been increasing in Ulan Bator," she said, urging citizens to stay home and maintain good personal hygiene habits.

Meanwhile, seven more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the national count to 896.

The Asian country has recorded two COVID-19-related deaths so far.