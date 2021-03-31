Mongolia reports 377 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :-- Mongolia reported 377 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide counts to 8,447 and 12 respectively, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Wednesday.

Ulan Bator, home to more than half of Mongolia's population of 3.3 million, is the hardest-hit region in the country.

Around 7,000 of the total confirmed cases were detected in the capital city.

The Mongolian government is expected to impose a strict 14-day lockdown in the capital next month to curb a resurging wave of COVID-19 infections.

A total of 4,920 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals so far.

Over 2.3 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 since the country confirmed its first case in March last year.