Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 01:50 PM

Mongolia reports 40 more COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking its total tally to 2,247, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases said Friday.

The latest cases were locally transmitted and detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, it said.

Meanwhile, 22 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals in Ulan Bator, bringing the total recoveries to 1,640, the center added.

The Asian country has recorded four COVID-19-related deaths since it confirmed its first case in March 2020.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

