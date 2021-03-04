UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Reports 44 More COVID-19 Cases, 55 Recoveries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:30 AM

Mongolia reports 44 more COVID-19 cases, 55 recoveries

ULAN BATOR, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 44 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 3,076, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Thursday.

Forty-two of the latest confirmed cases were detected in the country's capital city Ulan Bator, and the remaining two were reported in the western province of Zavkhan, the NCCD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 55 more patients recovered from the disease, raising the total to 2,415, the center added.

The Asian country, with a population of 3.3 million, has so far recorded six COVID-19 deaths since its first case was confirmed in March 2020.

Related Topics

Mongolia March 2020 From Asia Million

Recent Stories

PSL-6: Three more players test positive for COVID- ..

5 minutes ago

OPPO Unravels Infinite Possibilities with its New ..

7 minutes ago

Arab Coalition foils Houthi drone attack

32 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 March 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arab foreign ministers re-affirm support for UAE&# ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.