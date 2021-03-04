Mongolia reports 44 more COVID-19 cases, 55 recoveries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 44 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 3,076, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Thursday.

Forty-two of the latest confirmed cases were detected in the country's capital city Ulan Bator, and the remaining two were reported in the western province of Zavkhan, the NCCD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 55 more patients recovered from the disease, raising the total to 2,415, the center added.

The Asian country, with a population of 3.3 million, has so far recorded six COVID-19 deaths since its first case was confirmed in March 2020.