Mongolia reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 49 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its national count to 2,493, the National Center for Communicable Diseases said Thursday.

The country also recorded one more COVID-19-related death on Wednesday, taking the total death toll to five, the center said in a release.

Meanwhile, 25 more recoveries from COVID-19 were reported, raising the nationwide tally to 1,802, it said.

So far, around 1.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the Asian country, which has a population of 3.3 million, according to the center.