UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Reports 49 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Death

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 10:50 AM

Mongolia reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 49 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its national count to 2,493, the National Center for Communicable Diseases said Thursday.

The country also recorded one more COVID-19-related death on Wednesday, taking the total death toll to five, the center said in a release.

Meanwhile, 25 more recoveries from COVID-19 were reported, raising the nationwide tally to 1,802, it said.

So far, around 1.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the Asian country, which has a population of 3.3 million, according to the center.

Related Topics

Mongolia From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 February 2021

40 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks discusse ..

9 hours ago

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to ..

11 hours ago

PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shib ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.