Mongolia reports 5 more COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported five more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its national tally to 1,220, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Friday.

The latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted or reported in the country's capital Ulan Bator, the NCCD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, seven more patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 837, according to the center.

The Asian country has so far recorded only one COVID-19-related death since confirming its first case of COVID-19 in March.