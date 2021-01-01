UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Reports 5 More COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 10:40 AM

Mongolia reports 5 more COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported five more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its national tally to 1,220, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Friday.

The latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted or reported in the country's capital Ulan Bator, the NCCD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, seven more patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 837, according to the center.

The Asian country has so far recorded only one COVID-19-related death since confirming its first case of COVID-19 in March.

Related Topics

Mongolia March From Asia

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 1, 2021 in Pakistan

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

China approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, registe ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 2,500-cubic-metre ..

12 hours ago

Brazil Confirms First Cases of Coronavirus Strain ..

10 hours ago

New York City Aims to Vaccinate 1Mln People Per Da ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.