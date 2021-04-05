Mongolia reports 602 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

ULAN BATOR, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 602 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and one more death in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally and death toll to 10,820 and 16 respectively, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday.

A total of 9,804 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, and 602 of them were positive, the NCCD said in a statement.Of the latest confirmed cases, 514 were detected in Ulan Bator, the country's capital and the hardest-hit city, according to the center.

The Asian country launched a national vaccination campaign in late February, with the aim of vaccinating at least 60 percent of its total population. More than 376,300 people have been vaccinated so far, according to the health ministry.