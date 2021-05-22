Mongolia reports 684 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :COVID-19 cases in Mongolia rose by 684 in the last 24 hours to 51,931, with the death toll adding by four to 257, the country's Health Ministry said Saturday.

The ministry said the latest cases were local infections and that 8,399 samples were tested in the past day across the country.

Meanwhile, 708 more people have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 45,853, according to the ministry.

The Asian country launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

More than 1,818,800 Mongolians have so far received their first dose, and over 704,000 have been fully vaccinated.