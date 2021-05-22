UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Reports 684 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 11:50 AM

Mongolia reports 684 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :COVID-19 cases in Mongolia rose by 684 in the last 24 hours to 51,931, with the death toll adding by four to 257, the country's Health Ministry said Saturday.

The ministry said the latest cases were local infections and that 8,399 samples were tested in the past day across the country.

Meanwhile, 708 more people have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 45,853, according to the ministry.

The Asian country launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

More than 1,818,800 Mongolians have so far received their first dose, and over 704,000 have been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Mongolia February From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China celebrate 70th anniversary of dipl ..

1 minute ago

IG salutes to morale of martyrs' families  

10 minutes ago

Islamabad Police launches Gender Protection Unit

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 88 more deaths during last 24 hour ..

30 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE knights vying for top spot at Endurance World ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.