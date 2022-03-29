Mongolia reports 87 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Mongolia's healthy ministry reported 87 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, taking the national tally to 469,197.

No new related deaths were recorded in the past day, leaving the death toll unchanged at 2,108.

Currently, there are 1,271 active cases across the country.

Nearly 67 percent of Mongolia's population of 3.4 million has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, 1,031,968 people have received a third dose and 114,380 have received a voluntary fourth shot.

With high vaccination coverage and declining daily infections, life in Mongolia has essentially returned to normal. The country has resumed in-person classes for all educational institutions and fully opened its borders to foreign tourists.