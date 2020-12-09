UrduPoint.com
Mongolia Reports Five More Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Mongolia reports five more locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Mongolia reported five more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its national tally to 893, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Wednesday.

All of the latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted, including two health workers of the NCCD, Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the surveillance department of the center, said at a daily press conference.

Around 460 locally transmitted cases have been reported nationwide in Mongolia so far, most in the capital city of Ulan Bator and the province of Selenge.

The first locally transmitted case in Mongolia was linked to a woman, whose 29-year-old husband, a transport driver, returned from Russia and tested positive for the virus four days after he was released from a 21-day mandatory isolation on Nov. 6.

The Asian country's nationwide lockdown, imposed on Nov. 12, expired on Dec.1. But the government has extended the lockdown in Ulan Bator and the provinces of Selenge and Arkhangai until Dec. 11.

The country has recorded 384 recoveries so far, with no deaths.

