Mongolia Reports Highest Daily Count Of 15 More COVID-19 Deaths

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 11:40 AM

Mongolia reports highest daily count of 15 more COVID-19 deaths

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 15 more COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, the record daily count since the start of the pandemic, pushing the nationwide death toll to 552, the health ministry said Monday.

The decedents were people aged 38 to 80, the ministry said in a statement.

Since mid-June, more than 10 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported daily in the country with a population of 3.3 million.

COVID-19 cases in Mongolia rose by 1,811 in the past day to 111,505, and 834 more people have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 70,792, said the ministry.

The Asian country reported its first imported COVID-19 case in March 2020 and confirmed its first locally transmitted case in November last year.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

