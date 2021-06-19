Mongolia reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) --:Mongolia registered 14 more COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, the record daily count since the start of the pandemic, bringing the national death toll to 439, the health ministry said Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mongolia recorded 2,635 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, bringing the national tally to 91,151, the ministry said.

The Asian country launched a national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in late February, with the aim of covering at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

A total of 1,903,859 Mongolians have so far received their first dose, and 1,684,287 people have been fully vaccinated, according to the ministry.