UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Death Toll

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 11:40 AM

Mongolia reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) --:Mongolia registered 14 more COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, the record daily count since the start of the pandemic, bringing the national death toll to 439, the health ministry said Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mongolia recorded 2,635 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, bringing the national tally to 91,151, the ministry said.

The Asian country launched a national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in late February, with the aim of covering at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

A total of 1,903,859 Mongolians have so far received their first dose, and 1,684,287 people have been fully vaccinated, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Mongolia February Asia Million

Recent Stories

PM says they will not provide bases to the US for ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 991 new cases of coronavirus, 27 ..

46 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 19 June 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Europe updates air travel guidelines to factor in ..

11 hours ago

Antonio Guterres secures second term as UN Secreta ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.