Mongolia Reports Lowest Number Of Daily COVID-19 Cases Since May

Mon 08th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

ULAN BATOR, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) --:Mongolia on Monday reported 450 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily figure since May 18, bringing the national tally to 368,600, according to the country's health ministry.

The country's COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,744 after eight more people died from the viral disease in the past day.

About 65.8 percent of Mongolia's population of around 3.4 million has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, with over 445,900 Mongolians having received a booster shot.

The health ministry has urged the public to avoid mass gatherings, wear masks in public, and receive a booster shot.

