Mongolia Reports Record Daily Count Of COVID-19 Infections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 11:10 AM

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Mongolia on Friday reported a record daily count of 1,622 COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 72,104, said the health ministry.

The nationwide death toll rose to 356 after eight new fatalities were reported in the past day, said the ministry.

More than 1,621,000 Mongolians have so far been fully vaccinated since the Asian country launched a national vaccination campaign in late February to inoculate at least 60 percent of its total population of 3.3 million, it said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

