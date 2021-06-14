Mongolia reports record-high daily COVID-19 cases for five consecutive days

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Mongolia reported 2,263 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, renewing a record number of daily infections for five consecutive days, the country's health ministry said Monday.

A total of 10,790 tests for COVID-19 were conducted across Mongolia over the past 24 hours and the latest cases were local infections, the ministry said in a statement.

So far, the Asian country has registered a total of 78,347 cases, most of which were locally transmitted.

Meanwhile, eight patients aged 42 to 86 died from the virus in the past day, bringing the national death toll to 383, with 523 more recoveries reported, taking total recoveries to 57,025.

The virus has spread across the country, with the capital city, home to over half of the country's population of 3.3 million, the hardest hit.

Over 1,645,800 Mongolians have so far been fully vaccinated since the country launched a national vaccination campaign in late February, according to the ministry.